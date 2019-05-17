Palm Beach deputy shot in face by suspected MS-13 gang member

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach deputy is undergoing multiple surgeries after coming under fire in the line of duty.

Officials said the deputy was part of the Palm Beach County Narcotics Task Force working in Palm Beach Gardens, Thursday night.

Things escalated as they were closing in on a drug dealer who they say was a member of the gang MS-13.

Posing as a buyer, they set up a buy in the parking lot near Military Trail and PGA Boulevard, located a safe distance from any innocent bystander.

At around 8 p.m., the deputies moved in with blue lights flashing.

“Our people got out, yelled ‘Sheriff’s office,'” said PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. “One of the deputies went up to the driver’s side. At which time the driver fired two or three shots, we’re not exactly sure how many right now, but definitely at least two. One of which struck our deputy in the cheek area. The bullet is lodged in his orbital bone in his cheek. At the time, the other deputies there on the arrest team returned fire, and the suspect is deceased in the vehicle.”

Bradshaw went on to say how lucky the deputy is to survive the shooting.

However, his injuries were so severe that he’ll need a second surgery later today.

Last night happened to be the deputy’s 29th birthday.

