Palm Beach deputy arrested after allegedly threatening three young men

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palm Beach County Deputy, Jerald Alderman, bonded out of jail after facing a judge.

The deputy faced a judge Friday after being arrested following a conflict with three young men.

The incident took place in Downtown West Palm Peach last Saturday morning.

Cell phone video showed the off-duty deputy making some troubling threats.

“We could have died that night,” said Lekraig Bens, a driver.

Bens and friends — Cartavias Henry and Hugens Saintvil — were enjoying a night out when they said they were confronted by the off-duty deputy who claimed they hit his car.

“He got to my driver’s door and said, ‘you guys hit my Porsche,'” said Bens.

The men denied hitting the car, and said Alderman brandished his badge and gun in a threatening way.

“Get the (bleep) out of here now. What do you think will (bleep) happen after (bleep)? What do you think? Get the (bleep) out of here now,” said the deputy as shown on cell phone video.

“I just had a gun to my face — the barrel of a gun,” said Henry.

“It was just mind blowing,” said Saintvil.

The victim’s said the off-duty deputy may have been under the influence.

“As he was doing this, we smelled liquor coming from his breath,” said Henry. “A strong smell of liquor.”

The off-duty deputy’s sobriety at the time of the incident was mentioned during the hearing when the list of charges were read.

“Three counts of aggravated assault. One count of an alcohol related offense with a fire arm,” said the judge.

The judge set the deputy’s bond at $40,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victims.

He is no longer allowed to have weapons in his possession and must also undergo random drug testing.

The men were grateful they made it out of the experience alive.

“I’m enjoying a night, and in a matter of seconds, it could have changed for all of us,” said Bens.

Deputy Alderman is currently on paid administrative leave.

