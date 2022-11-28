BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Deborah Stewart.

Stewart, 86, was last seen at noon, Sunday, walking away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton.

She walks with a cane and was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

Stewart has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

PBSO considers her to be missing and possibly engendered.

Anyone who comes into contact with her is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

