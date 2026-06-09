A driver who went viral in Palm Beach County after she was pulled over for allegedly holding a phone while driving is getting a sweet last laugh.

Katie Thomas shared the bodycam video of that stop online, where the deputy claimed she was using her right hand, but she was born without a right hand.

“You drove past me holding the phone with your right hand, manipulating that phone. Were you manipulating that phone?” said the deputy on bodycam video.

“I mean, obviously not!” said Thomas as she held up her right arm to reveal she doesn’t have a hand.

That citation was eventually dismissed for lack of evidence, so her local Dairy Queen decided to surprise her.

Thomas received a custom cake that featured a cellphone and the phrase “Hand to God.”

“That is better than I expected, like that is top notch right there, best cake I’ve ever seen,” said Thomas.

The cake is not only a nod to her encounter with the deputy, but the name of her new line of spin-off merchandise.

All proceeds will directly benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

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