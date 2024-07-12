PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palm Bay teen is accused of faking a 911 call and ambushing their mother and her boyfriend with a fatal gunfire, police said.

Authorities say the teen made a hysterical call to Palm Bay Police early Sunday morning about an intruder.

Police rushed to the scene and would eventually begin to conduct their investigation.

However, once the teenager began to speak with detectives, the story about an intruder changed and revealed something more chilling.

Police say the 16-year-old fake a story about an intruder to try and cover up the murder of their mother and her boyfriend.

According to the police, it was the teen who fired the fatal shots that killed the couple with a gun they stole from their mom’s bedroom.

The teen is facing two counts of premeditated murder.

No decision has been made on whether the teen will be charged in juvenile or adult court.

