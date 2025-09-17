Police in Central Florida are reaching out to the community in a sweet and tasty way.

The Palm Bay Police Department revealed their the ice cream truck, Frosty Five-0, which pops up at parks, schools and events.

Officials said the goal is to build trust and engage with the community outside of regular police work.

And the best part? Their sweet treats are completely free.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.