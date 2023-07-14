DEMERE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two manatees, Padilla and Corozone, have been released back into the crystal-clear waters of Southwest Florida after a period of intensive care and rehabilitation.

The gentle giants, who fell ill due to the harmful effects of red tide, were found stranded along the coast of Lee County in May. Prompt action from the local sheriff’s office ensured their timely rescue, with the manatees transported to SeaWorld for immediate medical attention.

Red tide, a naturally occurring phenomenon caused by the excessive growth of algae, can produce toxins that have detrimental effects on marine life.

Padilla and Corozone became victims of this environmental threat, experiencing severe illness and distress.

Both manatees were rescued in early May and underwent extensive rehabilitation at the aquatic facility. Under the care of dedicated experts, they received specialized treatments to address their ailments and regain their strength.

On Wednesday, the day finally arrived for Padilla and Corozone to return to their natural habitat.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, alongside a crowd of onlookers, released the rehabilitated manatees at Demere Key, where they will continue their journey toward full recovery.

