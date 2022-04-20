BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in several communities in Boca Raton expressed concerns after they were hit by hate with recurring packages that have made their way throughout their neighborhoods.

Residents living east of Northeast Fifth Avenue said many of them woke up Wednesday to plastic bags filled with antisemitic messaging littering their driveways.

“I feel bad for people who are Jewish in this neighborhood,” said Steve Reisis, who received a flyer.

“There are people hating us that much. What have we done now?” said resident Lisa Runsdorf.

Residents said the person who did it was caught on surveillance video throwing the packages out of a moving car.

“It really hits home. It was a gut punch,” said Paul Castronovo, who received a flyer.

Video shows a car heading down Philips Drive, making a U-turn and then tossing the bag with a folded flyer inside.

The flyer included a picture of Hitler and the words “died fighting the human race’s eternal enemy, the Jew.”

“It says it was Adolf Hitler’s birthday,” said Reisis.

“It’s nauseating. It’s disgusting. Hitler killed us, Hitler killed my ancestry,” said Runsdorf.

It’s not the first time bags like these caused panic in South Florida. In January, Miami Beach and Surfside residents were also hit with hate.

“One of the things they say is to sacrifice people, including Jews, sometimes when necessary, and that to me is hate speech,” said a resident from Miami Beach who received a flyer.

Police said they are investigating the current situation.

​”I am proud of who I am, and I am proud of my heritage, and the fact that there are people still out there who dislike Jewish people, it’s wrong,” said Runsdorf.

“If you’re that brazen enough to drive around a neighborhood, knowing full well everybody’s got a Ring doorbell, everybody’s got cameras, then I don’t think you really care,” said Castronovo, “so if we could, yeah, sure, prosecute them. Throw away the key.”

7News was told the flyers were found on at least three other streets.

If you have any information on this crime you are urged to call Boca Raton Police at 561-368-6201.

