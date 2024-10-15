(WSVN) - Charges may be coming for the owners of a dog, who officials said, abandoned the pooch hours before Hurricane Milton struck.

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said authorities identified the owners of Trooper the dog.

Bodycam video captured Florida Highway Patrol discovering him tied to a fence and standing in a deep puddle of water near I-75 in Tampa.

He was taken to a vet and was given a clean bill of health.

Trooper was about 100 miles from where the hurricane would make landfall that evening.

The Hillsborough County state attorney plans to file animal cruelty charges.

Trooper, meanwhile, is safe and sound in foster care and may go up for adoption.

