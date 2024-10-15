(WSVN) - The owner of a dog, who officials said, abandoned the pooch hours before Hurricane Milton struck, is now facing animal cruelty charges.

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said authorities identified the owner of Trooper the dog.

Bodycam video captured Florida Highway Patrol discovering the dog tied to a fence and standing in a deep puddle of water near I-75 near Tampa.

He was taken to Leon County Humane Society and was given a clean bill of health. Once there he was named Trooper, to signify the harrowing experience he went through and as a thank you to the FHP troopers who rescued him.

Trooper was about 100 miles from where the hurricane would make landfall that evening.

The video went viral on the internet, causing a firestorm among residents and law enforcement demanding justice. Authorities at the time promised to track down the owner. Nearly a week later, they found him.

“But we said at the time, ‘You don’t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm. Totally unacceptable and we’re going to hold you accountable.’ Well, I’m proud to announce that the authorities have identified the dog’s former owners and State Attorney Susie Lopez is now pursuing animal cruelty charges against the individuals,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Officials said 23-year-old Giovanny Aldama Garcia reportedly showed up at the Hillsborough County Animal Shelter showing pictures of Trooper to claim ownership.

The shelter alerted authorities, who later took Garcia into custody.

“The fact that someone could just leave this defenseless animal tied to a pole on the interstate as we were facing a category 5 hurricane is absolutely impossible for me as a dog owner and dog lover, as so many of our community are. Impossible for me to imagine,” said Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez.

Governor DeSantis said Trooper is now in Tallahassee and will soon be up for adoption.

Meanwhile, Garcia faces an animal cruelty charge, which is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

