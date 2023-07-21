TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – On Thursday, authorities evacuated more than 80 people from the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Clinic in Tampa after several lithium-ion batteries ruptured, releasing toxic gas.

A HAZ-MAT team swiftly responded to the scene, and as a precautionary measure, three individuals were hospitalized while 10 others received immediate treatment on-site.

Clinic officials reported that they discovered ten batteries simultaneously swelling, leading to concerns about potential fire hazards. However, authorities have clarified that there was no immediate fire risk.

“So I don’t know what the facility uses those batteries for, but when we discovered 10 batteries all swelling at the same time, fortunately, there’s no fire risk, there’s no fire. But it has been determined that there is off-gassing and these batteries have a myriad of gases that could be toxic,” said Rob Herrin with the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Any individuals experiencing symptoms related to exposure to toxic gas are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

