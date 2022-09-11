ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 400 swimmers plunged in the ocean for a special race in the Florida Keys.

Contestants from around the country on Saturday competed in Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, an 8-mile open water challenge.

The race is held to raise awareness for preserving the almost 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse.

The event also raises scholarship funds for students in the Keys interested in competitive swimming.

For the second year in a row, Tampa swimmer Connor Signorin won first place. He finished in 3 hours and 8 minutes.

