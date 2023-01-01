KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken over 240 migrants into custody after, they said, multiple groups came ashore in the Florida Keys over the past two days, prompting the temporary closure of a national park.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, at least 10 groups arrived on Sunday alone, leading agents to take more than 160 migrants into custody.

That figure is in addition to more than 80 migrants who made landfall on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement issued Sunday, a spokesperson from Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast wrote they are “aware of multiple migrant vessel landings this weekend on Dry Tortugas National Park and the Marquesas. The U.S. Coast Guard and partner federal, state and local components in HSTF-SE are coordinating efforts to recover the individuals currently stranded on the remote, uninhabited islands. They will be removed, provided food, water and any basic first aid they may need before being transferred to federal law enforcement agents in the Keys.”

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed Dry Tortugas National Park will remain closed for several days, starting Monday at 8 a.m., “while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care for and coordinate transport to Key West for approximately 300 migrants who arrived in the park over the past couple of days.”

