(WSVN) - More than 200 Cuban migrants have been returned to the island since Tuesday following over a dozen interdictions off the coast of South Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Officials on Saturday said crews have stopped 14 different groups at different locations over the past five days.

All 203 migrants were given food and medical attention before they were sent back.

