KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen Cuban migrants have been sent back to Cuba.

The Coast Guard repatriated more than 20 migrants and sent them back to the island nation on Wednesday.

The group was stopped last Friday on a vessel about 40 miles south of Key West.

The Coast Guard was notified of a second vessel five miles off the coast of Islamorada on Saturday.

Since October of 2021, Coast Guard officials said that they have stopped nearly 1,000 Cuban migrants from reaching the shores of South Florida.

