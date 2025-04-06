MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Ready, set, run — with a view.

More than 1,000 racers took off for the annual Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys, Saturday morning.

The iconic bridge closed for about an hour and a half, giving runners a one-of-a-kind route from Marathon to Little Duck Key.

A firefighter was even seem competing in full gear.

This was a real race against time. Those who didn’t complete the seven miles in those 90 minutes were scooped up by a bus.

The race raises money for local youth and school sports programs, turning miles into meaning.

