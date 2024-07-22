TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — A day of storms caused major damage in the Florida Keys.

Tavernier was hit by wicked weather on Sunday.

Strong winds knocked down numerous trees causing some to fall onto vehicles and property.

Some residents were shocked by how bad the weather was.

“It just caught us totally off guard, and like I said the dog started crazy before we even knew what was going on,” said Tracy Larson. “The pressure dropped, it gave me an immediate headache, and everybody talks about the sound of the wind, and I can now say that yeah, that’s a real sound.”

About 1,100 residents were left without power.

Crews are working to fix the power outages.

