Over 100 guests forced out after Orlando-area hotel abruptly closes

NEAR ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Guests and employees at a Central Florida hotel got a rude awakening after finding out they had to leave.

More than 100 people who were staying at Champions World Resort outside Orlando had to pack up their bags and leave, Friday, after they were told that the hotel was just sold.

Guests like Victoria Oquendo were not happy with the sudden announcement.

“She was like, ‘You guys have to pack your stuff and leave,’ She said, ‘You guys have until 4 o’clock. The property is sold,'” said Oquendo. “They didn’t give us a notice or anything. You know, that’s not right.”

Employees at the resort lost their jobs with very little notice.

Champions’ new owners shut off the power to the hotel and forced anyone hoping to stay out into the street.

Guests will receive a refund.

