ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seized 25 packages of cocaine that washed ashore in the Florida Keys following Hurricane Debby.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the packages weighed approximately 70-80 pounds and were discovered by a Good Samaritan on Sunday near a pier on the 84000 block of the Old Highway in Islamorada.
The U.S. Border Patrol seized the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of over $1 million.
