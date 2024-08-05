ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seized 25 packages of cocaine that washed ashore in the Florida Keys following Hurricane Debby.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the packages weighed approximately 70-80 pounds and were discovered by a Good Samaritan on Sunday near a pier on the 84000 block of the Old Highway in Islamorada.

Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.#Hurricane #Debby #Florida #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/nsjKu6qm8V — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) August 5, 2024

The U.S. Border Patrol seized the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of over $1 million.

