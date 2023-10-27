HIALEAH/ HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested one individual and are actively seeking a second suspect in connection with the theft of more than a million dollars’ worth of liquor.

According to authorities, between Between July 7 and July 10, a group of suspects targeted a liquor distribution center in Gibsonton, making off with approximately $1.6 million in stolen liquor loaded onto at least two semi-trailers.

Through investigative efforts, it was determined that the stolen liquor had been transported to South Florida. Working with Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies, HCSO detectives located a storage facility in Hialeah, where more than $1.5 million in stolen liquor was recovered and returned to its owner, HCSO said in a news release.

Miguel Angel Artiles Rivas, 33, has been arrested and charged with Burglary More than $1,000.00 Damage and Grand Theft $100,000 or More in connection with the theft. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ruth Melly Cardero, 54, who is also suspected of involvement in the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding Ruth Melly Cardero’s whereabouts is urged to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

