KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian cycles closer to Florida, the Florida Keys experienced the outer bands of the storm.

On Wednesday morning, the famous Duvall Street in Key West was lightly flooded as other areas saw worse flooding, but the chaos has yet to begin.

Overnight, the National Weather Service issued a storm surge warning for certain areas in the keys as the peak of the waves will be around noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials predict the storm surges to be 3 feet high during king tides and 4 feet above high tide.

Winds have knocked down tree branches that were seen on the road submerged in water.

The city commissioner advised residents of Monroe County to stay in their homes as the storm passes through.

Cellphone video showed a house partially submerged in water while another showed a parking lot with a car halfway underwater.

Officials surveyed the highest storm surge from Tuesday night and it peaked at 4.4 feet above the average high water.

The shelter at Key West Elementary School is still open to the public.

