KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A 35-year-old mother and Army veteran was fatally shot in Kissimmee by a Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy who said he was forced to fire.

Bodycam footage showed what led to the deadly shooting, just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday

The video showed Dannie Rodriguez with a gun in her hand while she argued with a man inside Sun On The Beach bar.

“She had a fanny bag on. She had the gun inside of the bag, and when she reaches in and pulls the bag open, she takes the gun out,” said Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

According to Blackmon, the deputy had not seen the gun in her hand at that point.

Rodriguez and the man made their way outside as the argument continued.

“Here, again, she’s with a gun, pointing the gun into his stomach. Through this confrontation here, she moves the gun around him. It’s in his, she points it at his chest, moves it up towards his head and back down,” said Blackmon.

Deputies spotted the gun when the two went back toward the bar.

“Our deputy first had his Taser out. You can see the yellow handle, that’s our Taser,” said Blackmon.

“Put the gun down,” the deputy said.

Blackmon said the deputy then made verbal commands to drop the gun before he fired the fatal shot into the back of her head.

“It was very close range. If you can see where he was at, the distance was just a few feet, so that’s the only shot he really had there,” said Blackmon.

Blackmon claimed the deputy’s actions were justified.

“You have to meet deadly force with deadly force, and that’s what we’re trained to do. Sadly, nobody wants to do it, but it is something you have to do,” said Blackmon.

The gun Rodriguez had was recovered by investigators, but it is unclear whether or not she legally owned it.

Blackmon added the gun should have never been at the bar to begin with.

“I think you can surmise, probably some alcohol involved, bad decision making, and to pull a pistol out in public like that, I don’t understand. I don’t get it,” said Blackmon.

Rodriguez succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

She leaves behind a husband and three children, who are now trying to deal with what happened as they work to plan her funeral.

The deputy who pulled the trigger is on paid administrative leave.

Investigators said they are still looking to identify the man involved in the argument at the bar, as he took off running during the incident.

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