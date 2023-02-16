(WSVN) - A Florida woman losing it all and a pair of street racers are to blame.

Neshay Singleton said this is an accelerating problem in her neighborhood.

Orlando police said two cars went off the road and smashed into her house.

Singleton said she was the only one home at the time and was taking a break from work. She had just stepped into the shower.

“Next thing I know, I hit the ground. I scrambled out to get my car keys to unlock my back door because I’d seen fire, and I just hopped out the window in the back,” said Singleton.

Wreckers came and hauled away the two cars that crashed, along with Singleton’s car, which was also heavily damaged.

“My windshield got busted out, my windows are busted out. The back driver’s side is gone, it was smashed,” said Singleton.

Police said the two cars that hit the house may have been street racing.

Singleton said it’s been a constant problem in the area.

Police didn’t report any injuries but, Singleton said it did look like one of the drivers got hurt.

“The boy actually collapsed over here. He was trying to talk to me and tell me something but he collapsed and so they took him to the ambulance, and when I came out there were three or four boys running,” said Singleton.

Singleton has lived in the house since 2016.

Now without a home or a car, Singleton said she’s relying on her family and friends to help her out.

