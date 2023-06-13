ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — An Orlando police officer found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was accused of reckless driving when he was pulled over by a Seminole County deputy for exceeding the speed limit. After he was confronted, the officer made a daring escape, leaving authorities stunned.

The intense encounter was captured by the body camera of Deputy Hill, providing crucial evidence in this case. As the deputy attempted to pull over Officer Alexander Shaouni, he questioned the reason for the traffic stop.

“What!” Shaouni exclaimed on bodycam. “I’m going to work, my man. Why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?”

The deputy responded, “Because you’re going 80 in a 45.”

“What does it look like I am dressed for?” replied Shaouni as he was visibly disgruntled.

Deputy Hill ignored the officer’s inquiry and requested to see his driver’s license, to which Shaouni defiantly responded with a simple “no.”

Shaouni swiftly returned to his police car and accelerated away with his emergency lights activated. The gravity of the situation became apparent when Deputy Hill later revealed that no lights were on when he first clocked Shaouni traveling at 80 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.

The deputy expressed the difficulty he faced while trying to catch up.

“Over 100 miles an hour for me to catch up with him.”

Video footage from the incident showed the Orlando police cruiser maneuvering around another vehicle before the deputy could position his patrol car in front of Shaouni to initiate a traffic stop.

As a result of this incident, Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending a thorough investigation into the reckless driving allegations.

