ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies in Orlando arrested an off-duty officer after allegedly trying to escape from being pulled over.

“You want to run? Seriously? Are you a cop? Yes? So you know better,” said an officer that arrested him, captured on bodycam footage.

Lake County Deputy Juan Morales-Padilla was speeding on a motorcycle Wednesday night.

When other deputies tried to pull him over, he took off.

Padilla was eventually arrested once backup officers arrived at the scene.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office has fired him.

