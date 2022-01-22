ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of central Florida’s largest city said Friday he has COVID-19, just days after the mayor of the area’s most populous county announced he had the virus.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted that he got tested for the virus after being told he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. He said he was asymptomatic, which he credited to being fully vaccinated and boosted.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their booster shot, too,” he said.

The Orlando mayor said he planned to isolate and work on city business remotely.

Dyer’s announcement came days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Demings was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from home, according to his office.

