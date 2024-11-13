ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was busted while hiding in an Orlando attic.

The suspicious man was found after a maintenance worker heard a noise coming from the closed attic.

After police released tear gas into the attic, the 25-year-old then made himself known, accidentally stepping through the ceiling in the process.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief and burglary.

