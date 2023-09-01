ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Gator hunters in Orlando made a colossal discovery, capturing and ultimately dispatching a behemoth alligator weighing an astonishing 920 pounds. This extraordinary effort was part of an initiative to manage and control the local alligator population.

Kevin Brotz, leading a team from Florida Gator Hunting, played a role in the successful operation. The massive alligator was found lurking in a lake, with bystanders nearby, making this achievement all the more remarkable and possibly close to a record-breaking feat.

The Florida Wildlife Commission acknowledges some truly colossal gators, with the heaviest on record tipping the scales at over one thousand pounds.

While the 920-pound gator may not have claimed the title of the heaviest on record, it remains a remarkable testament to the size and strength of these reptilian giants.

Gator hunting in Florida is conducted with the primary objective of managing alligator populations to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.