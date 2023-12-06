JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Passengers aboard a Breeze Airways flight departing from Orlando were thrust into a frightening situation as an alleged bomb threat unfolded in the air, resulting in an emergency landing and subsequent FBI involvement.

A flight from Orlando to Providence was diverted to Jacksonville Tuesday evening due to a disruptive on-board incident.

Reacting to the reported threat, the captain decided to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, where FBI agents were ready to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

Video footage captured by passengers reveals the aftermath of the disturbance, showing a man and a woman being escorted off the plane in handcuffs.

The FBI initiated an investigation into what officials are labeling an “on-board incident,” with passengers recalling the unsettling development that unfolded mid-air.

Witnesses suggested that the couple involved in the alleged threat had been arguing just before takeoff. Rachel Corrigan, a passenger on the flight, recounted the escalation of tensions.

“The guy said I’ll tell the people you have a bomb in your bag, and she said I’ll tell them you have weapons on you.”

The conflict reportedly began before boarding and escalated just before takeoff.

Upon landing in Jacksonville, authorities boarded the plane, apprehended the individuals involved, and conducted a thorough security check with a bomb-sniffing dog. The flight, which had been airborne for 45 minutes, was temporarily grounded as authorities investigated the situation.

Tanya McGinn, another passenger, described the apprehensive moments, expressing, “Honestly, I thought it was scary like 9/11 was flashing in my head.”

After a thorough assessment, the FBI cleared the plane for departure.

The man and woman responsible for the bomb threat claims now face federal criminal charges and potential bans from future flights with the airline.

Passengers were provided with a reimbursement fee for an overnight hotel stay, and flights were rescheduled for the following day.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.