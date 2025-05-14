ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It wasn’t a jump start, but a jump scare for a Orlando driver who discovered a tiny stowaway in her car.

Cellphone video captured the motorist’s screams upon spotting a 1-inch baby frog on her dashboard while she was driving.

Seconds later, the frog jumped on the driver’s side door.

“Oh, don’t jump on me!” the woman is heard yelling.

The frog leapt in her direction.

“Ahhh! Ahhh! [Expletive]! It jumped on me!” she said.

A few moments later, she managed to pull over and get the little amphibian out of her car and as far away from her as possible.

