ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of an Orlando neighborhood are living in fear due to a hawk fiercely protecting her nest. The mother bird has been seen swooping down and attacking anyone who gets too close, causing concern for families with young children.

Andrea and Ben Williamson, locals from the community, expressed their worries after seeing two neighbors attacked by the hawk. One of the victims was lucky to escape with just a scare, while the other had to receive medical attention for stitches.

With two baby hawks in a nearby tree, the community has resorted to using umbrellas and hats for protection. However, this is not always enough to keep them safe.

Andrea stated, “It’s a little nerve-racking because we have kids,” and Ben added, “We have a hawk protecting her nest.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the hawk’s behavior is common during nesting season, which occurs in the winter and spring. They become more aggressive during this time, often diving at people.

Residents have shared their experiences of being attacked, with one mother stating that the hawk swooped down and tried to grab her by the head.

Christin Burford, an expert from the Care Foundation, explained that the hawk is merely protecting its territory and nesting area. Unfortunately, there is not much that can be done, but Burford suggested putting up signs to warn people.

“We’re basically building all of our housing in their housing areas,” said Burford, highlighting that this behavior is not uncommon for animals.

Ben believes that once the baby birds are old enough to fly off, the problem will be solved.

The FWC confirmed that the hawk’s behavior should go away once the baby birds learn to fly. In the meantime, residents are urged to be cautious and watch out for the hawk to avoid any further attacks.

