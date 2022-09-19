ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida community is mourning the loss of a child who was killed after, officials said, a boat with five members of a rowing team capsized following a lightning strike, sending another rower to the hospital.

Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil held for the young victims Saturday morning, less than 48 hours after the tragedy in Lake Fairview in Orlando.

“They want to share our love and support, and we don’t know of any other way to do it right now,” she said.

Orlando Fire officials said three of the children returned home safely with their parents after Thursday evening’s incident.

“I pray for the family and the poor kids who survived this and witnessed it. I just can’t imagine,” said Davis.

The missing child’s body was found in the lake after a search of over 24 hours.

“When we got the news, it was so tragic and so heartbreaking. I can’t imagine their lives now going forward,” said Beth Schumacher, who attended the vigil. “We are here in support, in honor for the families.”

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside of the North Orlando Rowing facility.

A Facebook post from the rowing team reads in part, “We learned we lost one of our rowers in this tragic accident. The NOR family is devastated and heartbroken.”

The Facebook post also states the child who went missing attended Annunciation Catholic Academy in Altamonte Springs.

People in the area said that after hearing about the tragic incident, they will take more precautions to make sure they’re safe.

“What we are going to do is be a little more careful about the weather. Knowing Florida weather, things can change very quickly,” said an area resident.

According to the National Weather Service, 17 people across the U.S. have died this year due to lightning strikes as of Sept. 13.

