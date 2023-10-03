ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – A beloved golden retriever named Stevie is on her journey to recovery after a motorcycle accident left her with a punctured lung and fractured ribs. But, thanks to the unwavering support of a group of local children with big hearts, her future looks brighter than ever.

Stevie’s owner, Marisol Serrano, recalled the traumatic incident that occurred in mid-September after the lovable canine ran out of her house to greet one of the kids.

“She called the dog, and the dog got up and walked towards her and collapsed,” she said. “The motorcycle just left. She was like, ‘Hey, hey, you just hit my dog.'”

Stevie’s life-saving surgery and six-day stay in the ICU brought hope.

“They saved her life. He did. That doctor saved her life,” said Serrano.

But the medical bills overwhelmed her owner. That’s when the community rallied around Stevie’s cause.

Enter the local kids, who organized a classic lemonade stand fundraiser, complete with a QR code for convenient donations. Their initiative didn’t stop there; they adorned the stand with heartwarming pictures of Stevie wearing her trademark bandannas, capturing the hearts of passersby.

Jules, one of the organizers, expressed their motivation.

“I felt really bad, so I wanted to help,” she said. “And I told my mom about the idea, and she thought it was a good idea.”

Rylee chimed in, adding, “Most people just stopped by and gave money because it was Stevie.”

This past weekend, the youngsters presented Marisol with $403 carefully collected in an envelope. Overwhelmed with emotion, Marisol expressed her gratitude.

“When they gave me this money, and they came to the door, I, I, I just started crying.”

Stevie is on the mend, growing stronger with each passing day, thanks to the support of her community’s youngest members.

