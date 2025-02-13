LONGWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida homeowner got a front-row seat to a wild fight night between two bears in her backyard.

Orlando-area resident Tatum Murphy said the wild clash on her back patio woke her up in the middle of the night, earlier this week.

“Well, I was sleeping, about 2 o’clock in the morning, and I was jolted up because it sounded like a sledgehammer was hitting my backyard furniture, my back patio,” said Murphy.

Tatum Murphy said she was scared to go to the window, so she took a look at her security monitors instead.

“I saw them fighting. Two big, huge bears — they had to be about 500 pounds — s tarting a fight,” she said. “The sounds of tornadoes continued. It was about 10 minutes of them fighting. They fought along the side of my house. There’s blood there; it’s wild.”

The homeowner lives in Longwood, near Wekiva Springs State Park, and she’s used to seeing wildlife, but she’s never seen it this wild before.

“My house is situated at the end of the reservoir where there’s ponds. I see bobcats, otters, gators, bears often, but they’re very docile, usually, walking around, checking things out,” said Murphy. “Never have I seen a bear fight, and I don’t think many people have in this world.”

Murphy said that because of her closeness to wildlife, she always keeps her food indoors and trash covered.

Trapper Frank Robb said bears are most active at dawn and dusk, and they have disagreements just like people can.

“When you’re dealing with large predators — bears, alligators, doesn’t matter what it is — they’re going to have conflicts. When they have a disagreement, it’s pretty serious,” he said. “People think we understand what disagreements are, but when animals have disagreements, it’s a whole other level.”

Robb added that Florida’s continued development will lead to more run-ins between people and wildlife. He warned anyone living near open land to stay alert.

“That could have been a lot worse if she found herself outside with all this happening. You’ve got to have your head on a swivel at all times and be aware of your surroundings. That’s the biggest thing you can do,” said Robb.

Black bear dens are commonly made on the ground in dense thickets, but wildlife officials said they have also been found in tree cavities, as well as under fallen trees or logs.

Black bears are the only species of bear found in Florida.

