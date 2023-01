(WSVN) - FLAGLER, FLA. – Deputies are on the scene where a 21-foot killer whale is dead after beaching itself south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and sea world are assisting officials with moving the whale and performing a necropsy.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

