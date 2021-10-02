Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that they have discovered a body near an Orlando apartment complex believed to be Miya Marcano.

The body was found around Tymber Skan Apartments off South Texas Avenue, Saturday.

#MiyaMarcano

Earlier today, OCSO Emergency Response Team members were searching the area of Tymber Skan Apartments off S. Texas Ave. when they discovered a body believed to be Miya Marcano. We are heartbroken & we grieve with her family. Please keep them in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/Mk7DwLrbn9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 2, 2021

The cause of death and the ID of the body have yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.