ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Detectives in Orange County have arrested 24-year-old Carlos Baez Nieves, who they describe as a potential serial killer, after he confessed to the murders of two sex workers within a month. Baez Nieves is now facing two counts of first-degree murder.

During a court appearance, an Orange County judge informed Baez Nieves of the murder charges, which stem from the deaths of 41-year-old Fatia Flowers and 44-year-old Nichole Daniels. According to Sheriff John Mina, Baez Nieves targeted women he believed “would not be missed.”

The arrest report details that Baez Nieves first encountered Flowers in March, agreeing to pay her $40 for sex before strangling her and disposing of her body. Approximately 35 days later, he similarly lured Daniels to his home under the same pretense and murdered her.

“I am very confident because of our detectives’ relentless efforts in this case that they stopped Baez Nieves from becoming a prolific serial killer,” stated Sheriff Mina.

Investigators were able to connect Baez Nieves to the crimes after surveillance footage captured his white Ford picking up Daniels on the night of her murder. They began monitoring him and ultimately arrested him for driving on a suspended license, after which he admitted to the killings.

Neighbors said they never imagined an accused killer was next door.

“People you see smiling every day can turn out to be the worst people on the planet,” said Wilpton Santana.

The case is ongoing as authorities continue to investigate the full extent of Baez Nieves’ actions and potential additional victims.

