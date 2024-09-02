A Florida deputy is ready for the next step in his life after he made a miraculous recovery.

The Orange County officer walked to his own retirement party after he suffered a severe spinal cord injury two years ago and was expected to be permanently paralyzed.

He underwent intense physical therapy and was able to regain movement.

After beating the odds, he decided to hang up his badge after 32 years in law enforcement.

