ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for three people who are accused of breaking into cemeteries and stealing family heirlooms.

Officials said that there have been at least 20 cases in Florida alone.

They also believe that the suspects raided cemeteries in Oklahoma, Minnesota, Texas, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina and New York.

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