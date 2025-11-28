JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Christmas at the beach hits different. On Jacksonville Beach, they’re decking the chairs — literally.

Lifeguard chairs get lit up alongside Christmas trees.

“I’m really enjoying – last year, the military one we picked to be the winner, and it actually was the winner,” said an area resident. “This year, our favorite one has got to be one of the shark ones over there – really creative in the shark bite design and everything. So yes, it’s always interesting to see what nonprofits, businesses, schools come together to celebrate Jax Beach.”

2025 marks the 13th year for “Deck the Chairs,” part of a bigger holiday celebration that includes performances of “The Nutcracker” and festive markets. The nonprofit behind it said proceeds support children’s arts, and the event features over 1,000 young performers.

