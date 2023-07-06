KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is urging Keys residents to exercise caution as scammers continue to target the community and pose as officials, attempting to extort money and issuing threats by fabricating arrest warrants.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, reports have surfaced of scammers assuming the identities of genuine Sheriff’s Office personnel, employing phone numbers that appear legitimate on caller ID, and even using sophisticated software to mimic the voices of public officials or loved ones. These tactics are designed to deceive unsuspecting victims.

In response to the escalating scamming incidents, law enforcement authorities want to remind the public of important red flags to watch out for.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that they will never contact individuals requesting money via gift cards, electronic financial transfer networks like Zelle, or popular mobile payment services such as PayPal or Venmo. Any such demands should be considered immediate indicators of a scam.

Phone scams are commonly used by individuals posing as law enforcement officers, utility workers, insurance adjusters, lawyers, or professionals in various fields. These scammers often employ manipulation tactics, extracting personal information such as full names, addresses, passport details, phone numbers, and financial resources, under the guise of fake administrative costs.

To combat these fraudulent activities, the Sheriff’s Office advises residents to hang up immediately and independently verify the caller’s identity by contacting the government organization, family member, or company the caller claims to represent. By taking these steps, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to scams.

Residents are also encouraged to exercise caution when asked for significant sums of money during phone conversations. The Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance of terminating such calls promptly to prevent financial loss.

If you believe you have been targeted by scammers, it is crucial to report the incident to the nearest Sheriff’s Office Substation. For a comprehensive list of locations, visit www.keysso.net/locations.

