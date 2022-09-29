(WSVN) - Parts of Central and Northeast Florida are reeling from Hurricane Ian. Evacuations and water rescues are underway to get people to safety.

Central Florida has felt Ian’s impact. The city of Kissimmee saw major flooding.

Officials there urged residents to shelter in place as rescues continue.

“We managed to get as many people as possible out, like literally we were carrying my husband, my children, we were carrying other people’s kids above our heads, the water reached to our chest,” said Janette Martinez, a Kissimmee city commissioner. “People were trapped inside, elderly, wheelchair.”

Officials used airboats to evacuate people from their homes to nearby shelters. Families and children were among those who were brought to safety.

One person rescued children trapped in the floodwaters Wednesday night by carrying one of them up a building’s flight of stairs.

Video Thursday morning showed just how high the waters got.

A similar situation happened in Orlando.

The downtown area experienced blackouts as Ian dumped heavy rain. Flooding prompted part of the Florida Turnpike in Orange County to close.

Some trudged through the floodwaters as fire crews worked to evacuate an Orlando nursing home in the midst of flooding.

One woman waded through waist-high water.

And a reporter saved a woman trying to drive through the flooding. She’s a nurse who was on her way to work Thursday, but when her car got stuck, the reporter carried her on his back to safety.

Officials in the area also using boats and vehicles for water rescues.

Seminole County got people away from the 3- to 4-foot deep floodwaters.

Orange County deputies rode out in a high-water rescue vehicle Thursday morning to ask if anyone needed help.

Up north, roads turned into rivers in St. Augustine.

In Jacksonville, the storm left a bridge entrance crumbled. The city experienced major flooding as well.

Officials there said the danger is still present.

“There are a lot of trees downed throughout the county, some have lost power,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “Unless you have to be on the roads, I would encourage you to stay home and stay safe until the storm passes.”

Kissimmee has since issued a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m to 6 a.m.

