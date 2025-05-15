(WSVN) - An annual challenge that’s “only in Florida” is set to be announced as hunters make preparations to remove an invasive species.

State officials will be announcing the rules and regulations for the annual 10-day Python Challenge, along with the date.

The goal is to remove as many invasive Burmese pythons from public lands as possible while raising awareness about their threat to the Everglades and its ecosystem.

In 2024, 195 pythons were caught.

