KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A longstanding sailboat saga comes to an end after officials removed the final remnants of the sunken ship, Monday.

The “Queen Anne’s Revenge” was a 65-foot vessel that sank after Hurricane Irma struck in 2017.

In 2021, officials determined the sailboat was beyond repair and plans were made to remove it to prevent damage to marine habitats.

Now, years later, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission carefully worked to remove the boat in pieces over a two month period, with the hull being the last piece removed on Monday.

