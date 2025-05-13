LOWER KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) — A crocodile was removed after it turned into a highway hazard in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the reptile on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 26 in the Lower Keys on Sunday.

While the crocodile did attempt to escape from the wildlife captors’ hands, officials safely removed the reptile from the road.

The crocodile wasn’t hurt.

