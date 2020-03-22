Officials: Monroe County closed to tourists amid coronavirus pandemic

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Keys are closing their doors to tourists and leisure visitors as the state fights the spread of the coronavirus.

Monroe County officials made the announcement in a tweet posted Sunday afternoon.

However, officials said, the ban does not apply to “rentals for those actively engaged in projects” in the county.

Moreover, residents and homeowners who own houses in the Florida Keys are exempt from the restrictions.

Sunday’s announcement comes one day after Key West leaders confirmed the closure of non-essential businesses and three days after a woman tested positive for COVID-19 in the Upper Keys.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

