JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida deputies investigated a road rage incident after a pickup driver grabbed the shirt of a man as he was riding his motorcycle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared one of several videos recorded during the reported road rage case in Jensen Beach last week.

“We don’t know all the details of what took place, whether they actually know each other, or what history they may have, but we do know it’s something here at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office that we do take seriously,” said MCSO Major Ruben Romero.

The video shows several motorcyclists encountering a man driving a white pickup truck before words are exchanged.

“These actions are concerning,” said Romero. “Those actions that that driver of that truck took could have taken somebody’s life. Motorcycles could have crashed. But we want to urge the public, if you’re involved in a road rage incident like that, if you have the ability to drive away from the person, absolutely do that.”

Christopher Warmoth, one of the motorcyclists seen on camera, said the altercation caused multiple bikers to swerve into each other.

“It was a five-minute altercation, swerving into us multiple times and swearing at other bikes,” he said.

Incredibly, no one was hurt.

“I thought I was going to die. No ifs, ands, or buts about it, I thought I was going to die.”

“These road rages don’t just involve the two people involved in the incident; it could have resulted in a car crash that affects an innocent driver on the roadway with you,” said Romero.

An area attorney who represents people involved in road rage cases warns against trying to get back at someone.

“Decisions made in the moment can last a lifetime,” said Attorney Joshua Ferraro, of Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel PLLC. “We see that over and over again in our law firm effect; we see it when we practice law. Minor decisions that you think, Okay, nothing really bad is going to happen, can happen.”

Authorities say they continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.