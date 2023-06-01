IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the fourth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of four total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 4-year-old male panther were found Friday along a rural road in Collier County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

