Officials: Florida man says cocaine on his nose is ‘not his’

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man tried to convince authorities that the cocaine found on his nose does not belong to him, deputies said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to share the traffic stop, Monday morning.

The post says deputies pulled over a car in which 20-year-old Fabricio Jimenez was a passenger.

One of the deputies noticed a white powdery substance on his nose and recognized it as powder cocaine.

“Jimenez’s nose was swabbed and a test yielded positive results for cocaine content,” the post read.

During a search of his backpack, deputies found 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills.

As deputies were arresting him, he insisted that the cocaine on his nose was not his.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.