GENEVA, Florida (WESH) — A dog died after wildlife officials say it was left in a hot vehicle in Seminole County.

According to a report from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were called to Jolly Gator Fish Camp in Geneva on July 2.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a man, identified as Jeffrey Dwayne Willis, attempting to revive the dog.

The efforts were unsuccessful.

According to the report, Willis said he had been on his airboat for two hours and forgot he left the dog inside the truck.

Willis was placed under arrest for animal cruelty and booked in the Seminole County Jail.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.